Sparks end Minnesota's 10-game winning streak, beating the WNBA-leading Lynx 89-82

Rae Burrell scored 17 points, and Erica Wheeler had four in a game-ending 8-0 run and the Los Angeles Sparks ended Minnesota's 10-game winning streak, beating the WNBA-leading Lynx 89-82 on Thursday night.

Kayla McBride hit a 3-pointer to give Minnesota (25-7) an 82-81 lead, but the Lynx missed their final seven shots and went scoreless over the final 4:53.

Nneka Ogwumike had a go-ahead layup, Wheeler hit a pull-up 10-footer, and Monique Akoa Makani and Wheeler had the final two baskets in the late run for Los Angeles (12-18). The Sparks beat the Lynx for the first time in three tries this season.

Dearica Hamby had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Sparks, and Ogwumike had 16 points and seven rebounds. Wheeler had 12 points and nine assists, and Cameron Brink had 12 points.

Rookie Olivia Miles finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Minnesota led by 11 points in the first quarter before settling for a 22-21 advantage. The Lynx used an 11-0 second-quarter run to lead 48-40 at the break.

Sparks: Hosts Golden State on Sunday night.

Lynx: Host Las Vegas on Saturday.