Man killed in south Minneapolis stabbing; no arrests

Minneapolis police say they are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in the city's south side early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Portland Avenue at approximately 6:45 a.m. on a report of a man down in a yard. Upon arrival, police found a deceased man with an apparent fatal stab wound.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the man's death.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Minneapolis Police Department by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail. Tips can also be made anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online.