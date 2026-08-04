Two injured in south Minneapolis shooting Tuesday afternoon

Police say two people were injured, one of them critically, during a shooting Tuesday afternoon in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 3900 block of Stevens Avenue South.

Officers initially responded to the area on a report of a suspicious vehicle and were later called to the area of East 38th Street and First Avenue South after Minneapolis Fire Department personnel were flagged down for a man who had been shot.

Police say that man appeared to have at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Hennepin Healthcare. A second man arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with gunshot injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers determined the shooting may have taken place on the 3900 block of Stevens Avenue South.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.