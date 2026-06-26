Man killed in early morning shooting in south Minneapolis

An investigation is underway in Minneapolis after a man was shot and killed in the city's Whittier neighborhood early Friday.

According to Minneapolis police, officers arrived at the 2500 block of Clinton Avenue South around 12:45 a.m. to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite providing medical care, the man died at the scene.

No one has been arrested.

Police say a man arrived at the hospital shortly before 1 a.m. with a gunshot wound. He told officers he had been shot in south Minneapolis, but investigators are not yet sure if the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 612-673-5845.