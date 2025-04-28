Watch CBS News
1 dead in south Minneapolis shooting, no arrests

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in south Minneapolis late Sunday evening.

Minneapolis fire and emergency medical crews responded to a report that a person was on the ground near 29th Street East and Clinton Avenue South around 11:40 p.m., officials say. 

The crews requested Minneapolis police come to the scene after they saw that the man had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No one has been arrested.

