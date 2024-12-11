8 displaced, none hurt when south Minneapolis encampment fire spreads to home

South Minneapolis encampment fire spreads to home; none hurt

South Minneapolis encampment fire spreads to home; none hurt

South Minneapolis encampment fire spreads to home; none hurt

MINNEAPOLIS — A homeless encampment fire in south Minneapolis spread to a home Tuesday night and displaced eight people.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said propane tanks exploded and several tents went up in flames on the 2400 block of 15th Avenue South just before 10:30 p.m.

WCCO

The siding of another home also melted.

It took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was hurt and the Red Cross is assisting. Those living at the encampment said all of its residents were accounted for.

The fire is still under investigation.