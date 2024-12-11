Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

8 displaced, none hurt when south Minneapolis encampment fire spreads to home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

South Minneapolis encampment fire spreads to home; none hurt
South Minneapolis encampment fire spreads to home; none hurt 00:24

MINNEAPOLIS — A homeless encampment fire in south Minneapolis spread to a home Tuesday night and displaced eight people.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said propane tanks exploded and several tents went up in flames on the 2400 block of 15th Avenue South just before 10:30 p.m.

4t-vo-encampment-fire-wcco6n98.jpg
WCCO

The siding of another home also melted.

It took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was hurt and the Red Cross is assisting. Those living at the encampment said all of its residents were accounted for.

The fire is still under investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.