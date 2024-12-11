Watch CBS News
Arctic blast arrives Wednesday, dropping temps to single digits in Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — An overnight coating of snow could make the morning commute messy in the Twin Cities, and after that, an arctic blast arrives.

The snow should be finished for now in Minnesota, but roads could still be slick as you head to work from the earlier dusting. 

The afternoon high in the metro is 7 degrees, with wind chills of minus 15. It'll be even colder overnight, and Thursday's high will again be in the single digits. 

Friday stays cold, but not nearly as frigid, with a high around 20.

Temperatures will rebound to the low 30s by Saturday. However, a system may push far enough north to bring some winter weather. with the best chance for activity in southern Minnesota.

