Snow Sunday night breaks up an otherwise quiet weekend forecast

MINNEAPOLIS — More of the same for Saturday, snow for some late Sunday

High pressure will continue to work in today keeping things quiet despite the mostly cloudy sky.

Afternoon temperatures will be near 40 today, but jump into the mid 40s on Sunday.

A weak disturbance will pass Sunday night into Monday morning with only a few flurries/sprinkles in the metro.

Most of the snow showers will stay across northern Minnesota and exit by Monday evening with light accumulations of only one to three inches.

Models have struggled to agree on the coverage and placement of this precipitation, so this part of the forecast is likely to change.

Northwest winds pick back up Monday driving in another shot of cold air, dropping highs closer to 30 degrees through Wednesday.

There doesn't look to be any significant issues impacting holiday travel through the week.

Black Friday and beyond looks even colder into the first week of December, with highs possibly in the teens and single-digit wind chills.