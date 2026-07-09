Small plane crashes in Winona County, man recovering at local hospital

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating after a small plane crashed in Winona County, Minnesota, Thursday evening.

Officials say they were called to Winona County Road 33 and Winona County Road 6 a little before 7 p.m. on reports of a plane near the intersection.

A 62-year-old man was flying the plane and experienced engine trouble. The pilot attempted to make an emergency landing, officials say.

The pilot was able to get out of the plane and was taken to a local hospital. Officials say he was the only person inside the plane at the time.