Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin

/ AP

Mid-morning headlines from Aug. 29, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from Aug. 29, 2022 02:53

STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.

Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.

The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.

Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 10:25 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.