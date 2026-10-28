Future of Sisyphus Brewing, popular Minneapolis stand-up spot, uncertain as Dunwoody declines long-term lease

A Minneapolis brewery that has become a cornerstone of the local comedy scene could be facing an uncertain future after its landlord, Dunwoody College, declined to extend its lease, brewery owner Sam Harriman wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

In the post, Harriman said the decision threatens the future of the business, which has operated near downtown Minneapolis for more than 12 years.

Harriman wrote that Sisyphus is "probably one of the few profitable breweries in the state," and said the current lease expires in January 2027.

The news spread quickly through Minnesota's comedy community.

"I was absolutely devastated when I saw Sam's post," comedian Sarah McPeck said.

McPeck, a Bloomington-based comic, has produced a stand-up show at Sisyphus for nearly a decade.

Sisyphus has earned a reputation not only for its craft beer, but also as a Twin Cities comedy venue, hosting regular stand-up shows and open mic nights.

Sarah McPeck WCCO/Sarah McPeck/Instagram

"There's not really another place that's done that, particularly not a brewery," McPeck said.

The venue has also attracted nationally known talent, like "Saturday Night Live" castmember Michael Che and former castmember Michael Longfellow, who is set to have several performances at the brewery next week.

Khadijah Cooper, a comic who lives in south Minneapolis and hosts the brewery's open mic night, said the announcement came as a shock.

"It really felt like the rug got pulled from under us," Cooper said. "To know that it might just get cut off at the end of the year was really shocking."

Harriman's only comment to WCCO was that he is working to negotiate a resolution.

A spokesperson for Dunwoody said the college is also working toward a solution and wants the brewery to remain beyond the end of its current lease.

"With the growth of the college, our first priority will always be to our students and our mission, so we are not in the position to sign a long-term lease agreement, as was proposed," a Dunwoody spokesperson said.

Despite the uncertainty, comedians said they are hopeful a solution can be reached.

"I don't want to believe that it's over," McPeck said. "There's power in numbers, and I want to show that comedians can do a lot more than make people laugh. We can make change happen."