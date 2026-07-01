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Shots fired during armed robbery near Target's Brooklyn Park campus, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Police responded to an armed robbery near Target's Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, campus early Wednesday morning.

The city's police department said two gunshots were reported on the 7000 block of Target Parkway North around 4 a.m.

Responding officers found a person "who reported being robbed and assaulted by known associates in a nearby parking ramp," the department said. While one of the suspects fired a gun, no one was hurt.

The suspects drove away before police arrived, the department said.

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