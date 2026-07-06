1 teen, 3 men injured in northeast Minneapolis shooting, police say

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old boy and three men were injured in a shooting on the city's northeast side early Monday.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Water Street around 2:35 a.m. for a report of a shooting, police said. They found the teen, who had an "apparent" gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to officials. He was then taken to the hospital.

Police said the three men, each with "apparent" gunshot wounds that weren't life-threatening, arrived at Hennepin Healthcare around 2:51 a.m.

Two police cars are parked on the northeast side of Minneapolis, Minnesota, by police tape after a shooting on July 6, 2026. WCCO

Investigators said the four individuals were leaving a building when they were shot. Police are working to learn what led to the incident.

As of Monday evening, no arrests have been made.