Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Minnesota; 1 arrested

A man is in the hospital and a 22-year-old suspect is in custody after a shooting in Fosston, Minnesota, on Monday afternoon, police said.

Law enforcement responded to the 300 block of Mark Avenue around 3:20 p.m. for a report of "a disturbance that may involve a gun," officials said.

Responding officers learned about the man, who had been shot inside an apartment in the area and taken in a personal vehicle to the hospital with serious injuries. As of Monday night, his condition is unknown.

Officers at the scene entered the apartment and found the suspect, who was then arrested, according to police.

Officials say they don't believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.

The Fosston Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting with assistance from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Fosston is around 44 miles west of Bemidji, Minnesota.