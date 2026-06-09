1 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn Park intersection, police say

One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting at an intersection in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:23 p.m. near Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue North, the city's police department said.

The victim drove to neighboring Brooklyn Center before calling 911. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police found "several spent shell casings" at the intersection.

"Initial information indicated that the suspect drove past the victim's vehicle at the intersection, fired several shots at the victim, and then continued northbound," police said.

The shooting is under investigation.