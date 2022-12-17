Watch CBS News
Sheriff seeks information about fatal hit-and-run in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley on Friday.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a man was laying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene after the crash. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.

