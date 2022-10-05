Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.
According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.
When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.
The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.