Greater Minnesota News

Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.

When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.

The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 4:42 PM

