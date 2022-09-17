Watch CBS News
Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.

People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.

Officials say the man is white and possibly wearing a red and white shirt. 

Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.

WCCO Staff
First published on September 16, 2022 / 9:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

