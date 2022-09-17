Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin

WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.

People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.

Officials say the man is white and possibly wearing a red and white shirt.

Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.