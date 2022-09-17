Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin
WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.
People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.
Officials say the man is white and possibly wearing a red and white shirt.
Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
