Services for Madeline Kingsbury set for this weekend in Winona

WINONA, Minn. – Families will come together this weekend to honor the life of a Minnesota mother.

Madeline Kingsbury, 27, disappeared in late March after she dropped off her kids at a Winona daycare. Almost two weeks ago, investigators found her remains in a rural area about an hour away.

The father of Kingsbury's children, 29-year-old Adam Fravel, is charged with her murder. Kingsbury's family and community never gave up hope during the two months she was missing.

A service will be held Sunday at Winona State University. It begins at 1 p.m. at the McCown Gymnasium.