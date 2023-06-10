Domestic violence program highlights resources following death of Madeline Kingsbury

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota averages about 25 intimate partner homicides a year. Violence Free Minnesota says Madeline Kingsbury is the 12th victim of intimate partner homicide this year.

Her ex-partner, Adam Fraval is now charged with second-degree murder. The complaint contains several allegations of abuse.

A friend of Kingsbury's says while on a video call, Fravel "hit her in the face with his hand."

In September 2021, Kingsbury texted Fravel, telling him to stop putting his hands around her neck and pushing her down in front of their two young kids, saying, "Not okay with it all but especially with them there."

Fravel responded, saying, "You'll adjust."

"Remember in Minnesota, if you choke someone, that's automatically a felony. So this case is going to revolve a lot around prior instances of domestic abuse," legal analyst Joe Tamburino said.

Violence Free Minnesota says there are four risk factors in abusive relationships that could lead to a homicide: history of violence, threats to kill, access to firearms and leaving the relationship.

"Three of those - threats to kill, history of violence and leaving the relationship - those were all present in Madeline's case," said Joe Shannon, Communications Program Manager at Violence Free Minnesota.

Maddi was leaving the relationship.

The report says that "they decided to separate and were in the process of moving out of their Winona residence."

"If a person leaves a relationship, the abuser no longer has power and control over them and worst-case scenario, they will then kill the victim in the ultimate act of power and control," Shannon said.

The organization says it's important not to judge Kingsbury for being with someone she was trying to escape.

"If you have children with an abuser, it's gonna make it exponentially harder to leave that relationship," Shannon said. "People are out there who will support you and will help you access safety. There are domestic violence programs and resources."

