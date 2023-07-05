Elite runner makes wrong turn just before finish line, costing her $10,000 top prize

Elite runner Senbere Teferi was just meters away from winning the Peachtree Road Race title in Atlanta once again – before taking a wrong turn that cost her the $10,000 grand prize. She told CBS News on Thursday that it was a "mental mistake" on her part.

On Tuesday, the Ethiopian runner was leading the annual 10-kilometer race, with two other runners from the women's elite division behind her in the final stretch. Video shows Teferi was following the lead police vehicle, which took a right turn and she continued to run in back of it – a crucial mishap that cost her the race.

Senbere Teferi looks on after winning the 2023 NYRR New York Mini 10K on June 10, 2023 in New York City. / Getty Images

Fotyen Tesfay crossed the finish line first and Jesca Chelangat got second place. Teferi, who won the race last year, took third with a time of 30 minutes and 47 seconds – just four seconds from Tesfay's time of 30 minutes and 43 seconds. Instead of the top prize of $10,000, Teferi walked away with $3,000.

Reflecting back on the race, Teferi told CBS News that she was "relaxed" and checking her watch when she got distracted and followed the motorcycle ahead of her. She said she wasn't used to seeing one so late into the race.

"It was just a mental mistake on my part," she said. "I was wondering why there were still motorcycles in front of us so close to the finish... and not being to physically see the finish line from my viewpoint; I just followed the motorbike as I thought they were heading to the line as well."

Still, Teferi takes full responsibility for the outcome, even as Tesfay suggested organizers didn't show the finish line "that well" the day prior.

"No matter what; the mistake is squarely on my shoulders," she told CBS News, adding that she should know the course better.

"I can always be disappointed for not claiming victory again; and of course it not only cost my the prestige but financially as well; I need to get over it and prepare myself well for the next event; to put my name back in the champions circle again," she added.

After the race, organizers of the event said in a statement posted to Twitter that the two-time Olympian "momentarily became confused and followed a police motorcycle when it turned off the course."

"She was within sight of the finish banner, but we understand that in the heat of competition instructions can be misinterpreted," race organizers said. "As an organization, we are disappointed whenever we fall short of perfection, and in this case, it appears we did."

The Peachtree Road Race, typically held on the Fourth of July, is considered the world's largest 10K running event, according to race organizers. The race had approximately 50,000 participants this year.

