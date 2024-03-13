Second gun being investigated as straw purchase in connection to fatal shooting of 3 Burnsville first responders

Second straw purchase connected to killing of Burnsville first responders

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — WCCO has uncovered new details about the murder of three first responders. Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge, Paul Elmstrand and paramedic Adam Finseth all died during a standoff last month.

They were answering a domestic assault call when Shannon Gooden opened fire, despite being banned from owning guns.

We now know a second gun used in the killing of those first responders is being investigated as a straw purchase. That's when someone buys a gun for someone who is prohibited from having one. In this case, firearms purchased by someone else ended up in Shannon Gooden's hands.

The BCA, the investigating agency, said Gooden fired off more than 100 rounds during the stand-off.

A 2007 incident led to his lifetime ban from possessing firearms.

WCCO discovered two of the guns used are being investigated as straw purchases.

We first reported two weeks ago a weapon used was being investigated as a straw purchase made at The Modern Sportsman. The buyer bought the AR-15 lower receiver at the Burnsville store in January.

The owner of the store says they had no way of knowing it would be given to someone else.

Now we know a buy at a second store is under investigation.

"I feel like they are probably getting closer to some answers," Noemi Torres said.

The grand jury convened by the U.S. Attorney's office in the Burnsville case continued Wednesday.

Noemi Torres, a former girlfriend of Gooden's, told us she was subpoenaed to testify. And said they asked her questions about their relationship and about weapons.

"If he wanted to get guns when we was together. I had told them that he did discuss it, but I didn't want any guns at the house at the time. I just didn't feel like it would have been safe," Torres said.

She said she was asked about Gooden's criminal history, including the conviction that led to him being prohibited from having a firearm.

Grand jury proceedings are secret. But a subpoenaed witness, like Torres can share information about their testimony. A federal grand jury can return an indictment, formally charging a suspect with a crime.