Federal grand jury convenes for investigation into killing of 3 Burnsville first responders

An inside look at the emotional public memorial for 3 fallen first responders

MINNEAPOLIS — WCCO has learned the U.S. Attorney's office convened a federal grand jury in the investigation into the killing of three first responders in Burnsville.

Noemi Torres was subpoenaed to testify on Tuesday. She's the mother of three of Shannon Gooden's children.

Torres said attorneys asked her questions about her relationship with Gooden, if he ever tried to get her to buy a gun for him, and said questions seemed to revolve around where Gooden got his guns.

They also asked her about Gooden's criminal history, including a 2007 incident that led to the lifetime ban from possessing firearms.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, but a person who is subpoenaed can share information about their testimony.

WCCO reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office. It declined to comment.

This is a developing story.