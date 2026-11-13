Twin Cities food shelf gets 2.5-ton honey donation ahead of holiday baking season

Minnesota is seeing one of the highest needs for food assistance ever right now.

According to Feeding America, more than 676,000 Minnesotans are facing hunger — 207,000 of them are children. One in five Minnesotans also can't afford the food they need.

Staff at Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park say every single type of donation matters.

On Friday morning, Sue Bee Honey and Cub Foods donated nearly 2.5 tons of honey, a vital ingredient that helps people continue to bake and support their family as normal during the holidays.

WCCO

Last year, the organization said food shelves combined across the state saw 9 million visits. They're expecting that number to be higher at the end of 2026.

Honey donated on Friday will go right out to food shelves immediately.

"Every donation matters," said Erica Campbell, chief development officer with Second Harvest Heartland. "We want the holidays to feel special for everyone. When someone is really struggling, the last thing they want to do is skimp on the things that make it special. This is the time of year we want people to feel the connection with the community, as well as their kids, family. And to be able to provide an extra sweet opportunity for that makes a difference."

Campbell reminds people that it's OK to ask for help. Click here for more information on visiting or donating.