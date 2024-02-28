Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Minnesota on Thursday and Friday.

Though details of his schedule were not yet clear, his office said he will participate in political events on Thursday.

Then on Friday, he will visit the St. Paul International Airport as part of the Investing in America Tour. He will highlight the Biden-Harris' administration's infrastructure investments, his office says. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg will also come to Minnesota with Emhoff.

MORE: As the cost of child care soars, parents plead with Minnesota lawmakers to pass more assistance

Emhoff last visited Minnesota in May, after President Joe Biden named Adirahman Kahin, founder and owner of Afro Deli & Grill, the National Small Business Owner of the Year. He witnessed firsthand how Kahin's staff put together meals for low-income community members in St. Paul.