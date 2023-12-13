Search warrants unsealed in Kingsbury murder, financial strain may have been a motive

WINONA, Minn. —Two new search warrants have been unsealed in the Madeline Kingsbury murder case, revealing the couple was significantly behind on rent.

According to one of the warrants, Kingsbury's ex-boyfriend, Adam Fravel, 29, had been laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting the financial responsibility of the family to Kingsbury.

Court documents went on to state that the former couple were three to four months behind on their rent payments. The lessor claimed in the search warrants that Fravel and Kingsbury split all rent payments until September 2021. After that, all payments came directly from Kingsbury.

The search warrant went on to say that any cash Fravel acquired, he used towards installing a new home gym rather than contributing to bills or child care. This included federal COVID-19 relief payments. According to someone close to the couple, Fravel always seemed to have access to money but what was his was "his," and what was Kingsbury's was "theirs."

The unsealed warrant went on to say that Kingsbury was notified on Jan. 31 that their lease would not be renewed after it expired in April. Kingsbury informed the lessor that her household would remain in the apartment until the end of May.

Then, on March 27, four days before Kingsbury went missing, she contacted the lessor via text saying, "I am somewhat unexpectedly finding my own place..."

As Kingsbury's murder investigation unfolded, investigators discovered that Kingsbury had a death benefit of $170,000 through her employer, said the warrant. There was no beneficiary listed on this benefit, but it is believed that Kingsbury's children would receive the payout — and as their living guardian — Fravel would have access to the funds.

Fravel is facing two first-degree murder charges and two second-degree murder charges. His bail was recently upgraded from $2 million ($1 million with conditions) to $3 million ($2 million with conditions).

Fravel will be back in court on Thursday for a hearing.

