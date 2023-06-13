Madeline Kingsbury's parents file motion to suspend Adam Fravel's child visitation rights

WINONA, Minn. -- The parents of Madeline Kingsbury have filed a motion in court to suspend the child visitation rights for her ex-partner Adam Fravel.

On Friday, Adam Fravel was charged with two counts of murder in Kingsbury's death two days after the discovery of her remains about an hour south of Winona.

Madeline Kingsbury WINONA POLICE

Fravel had initially denied any involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance. He petitioned for custody of the two children, though his request was denied by a judge early last week. The children will stay with Kingsbury's parents in "relative foster care." He was arrested in Kingsbury's death two days after the denial of custody.

On Monday, Kingsbury's parents - through their attorney - filed a motion for the court to immediately suspended "any and all contact" between Fravel and the children.

Adam Fravel Winona County Sheriff's Office

A current order allows Fravel to have supervised visitation with the children, provided it's in a secure location.

The motion notes the murder charges filed against Fravel and argues suspension of visitation rights is in the best interest of the children.

RELATED: Timeline: Madeline Kingsbury's disappearance and death

"Fravel is currently facing 40 years in prison if convicted of the charges. He poses a flight risk and based upon his actions when Winona County Health and Human Services first took custody of the children, there is every reason to believe he would flee with the children," the motion said. "The allegations against Mr. Fravel assert he is capable of horrific acts - allowing Mr. Fravel to see the children puts them directly in harms [sic] way."

The court document states that "it is fully anticipated" that a petition will be brought against Fravel to terminate his parental rights.

Fravel's next court date is set for July 20.