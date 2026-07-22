Scott County Fair opens on #Top10WxDay, giving families a comfortable start to 5 days of fun

Cooler temperatures greeted visitors as the Scott County Fair opened Wednesday, giving families a comfortable start to five days of rides, livestock shows, fair food and entertainment.

"We couldn't have been blessed with better weather," Scott County Fair Board Director Sara Ruehling said. "This is going to be the perfect week to get out and enjoy the outside activities."

For many, the fair offers a chance to step away from the routine of daily life.

"Everyone has their normal routine. But when you come to the fair, you can immerse yourself into something else, something new," Ruehling said.

Some visitors say they prefer the smaller atmosphere compared with the Minnesota State Fair.

"We like it better," Bloomington resident Maria Doty said. "It's not so crowded and still a lot to see. You get to see the animals, the petting zoo and all the fun stuff."

For the Leonard family, this year's fair is especially exciting.

"These girls are going to be showing some pigs in a few hours for the first time," Sarah Leonard said.

For them, the fun was just getting started. They plan to be at the five-day fair from start to finish.

The fair features carnival rides, food vendors, livestock exhibits and a Miracle of Birth Center. One of its most popular attractions is the pig races, where trained piglets sprint around a small track for a reward at the finish line.

"We run three pigs at a time, and we open up the chute and they run around the race track. At the end of the racetrack, they get a little drink of milk," Ruehling said.

The races have become a crowd favorite, with spectators cheering as the piglets dash to the finish.

"It is crazy how smart they are. You open up the gates and those guys take off," Ruehling said.

The pig races will take place every day.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Scott County Fair website.