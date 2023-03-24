School bus driver spots people pointing guns nearby, tells students to duck onto the floor

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Middle school students who were riding a bus to school on Friday morning are safe after the driver noticed the occupants of the car in front of them pointing guns.

Robbinsdale Middle School Principal Shirrie Jackson sent a note to families informing them of the incident.

Jackson wrote that the bus was at the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road at the time, and the driver immediately contacted dispatch operators, who called 911. The driver then told the four students who were in the bus to duck down onto the floor and started driving in reverse to get out of the area.

At no time were any guns directed at the bus, and no shots were fired, Jackson said.

"We are grateful for the bus driver's quick response and their ability to remain calm during this scary situation," Jackson wrote.

Families of the students who were on the bus were notified, and counselors were available to talk with students.