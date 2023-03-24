Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

School bus driver spots people pointing guns nearby, tells students to duck onto the floor

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of March 24, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of March 24, 2023 01:38

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Middle school students who were riding a bus to school on Friday morning are safe after the driver noticed the occupants of the car in front of them pointing guns.

Robbinsdale Middle School Principal Shirrie Jackson sent a note to families informing them of the incident. 

Jackson wrote that the bus was at the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road at the time, and the driver immediately contacted dispatch operators, who called 911. The driver then told the four students who were in the bus to duck down onto the floor and started driving in reverse to get out of the area.

At no time were any guns directed at the bus, and no shots were fired, Jackson said.

"We are grateful for the bus driver's quick response and their ability to remain calm during this scary situation," Jackson wrote.

Families of the students who were on the bus were notified, and counselors were available to talk with students.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 5:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.