Motorcyclist killed in central Minnesota crash

By WCCO Staff

DARLING TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Sauk Centre man is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle in a crash with an SUV on Sunday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on eastbound Highway 10 in Darling Township, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

David Searcy, 69, was changing lanes in his motorcycle when his rear tire clipped the bumper of a Ford Bronco. Searcy and his passenger were ejected from the bike.

Searcy was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, the patrol said. His passenger, a 69-year-old woman from Sauk Centre, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The 17-year-old boy driving the Bronco was not hurt, despite his vehicle rolling multiple times, according to the patrol. 

