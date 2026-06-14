Two seriously injured in central Minnesota crash; alcohol, speed suspected by investigators

Authorities in central Minnesota say alcohol and speed may have contributed to a crash that seriously injured two people Saturday night.

The crash happened on the 800 block of Roberts Road in Sartell, according to city officials.

Emergency responders arrived to find two heavily damaged vehicles. Both drivers suffered significant injuries and had to be extricated by emergency personnel, according to Sartell Public Safety.

Both drivers were transported to St. Cloud Hospital, where they are both believed to be in serious but stable condition.

A passenger in one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, officials added.

Authorities say, based on preliminary information, speed and alcohol impairment are believed to be "contributing factors" to the incident.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation into the crash.