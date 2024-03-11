Attorneys for Minnesota trooper who killed Ricky Cobb II, Hennepin County attorney wrangle over use-of-force expert's opinion

MINNEAPOLIS — There's debate over the case involving a Minnesota State Patrol trooper accused of shooting and killing a man during a traffic stop last summer.

Ryan Londregan is charged with killing Ricky Cobb II. Now, Londregan's lawyer says the Hennepin County Attorney's office ignored an expert's opinion in the case.

When they were deciding whether to charge Londregan, prosecutors consulted use-of-force expert Jeffrey Noble.

Now, Londregan's lawyers say Noble determined the use of deadly force on Cobb was reasonable.

Londregan's attorneys are now asking the judge to see everything the use-of-force expert said and possibly interview him themselves.

But the attorney's office, led by County Attorney Mary Moriarty, doesn't want that. They said they shared what the defense is entitled to.

A judge will decide, but criminal defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who's not associated with the case, says this all appears to hurt the prosecution.

"Think of it this way. If Mr. Noble's opinions were going to help the prosecutor, why not use him? Why make a motion to quash, meaning cancel, the defense's subpoena?" Tamburino said. "If what he's saying really is going to help the prosecution, the prosecution would use him."

Moriarty's office says the defense is taking Noble out of context. A spokesperson told WCCO Noble didn't come to any legal conclusion about Londregan's actions.

But since the two sides are disputing the expert's opinion, WCCO reached out to Noble on Monday to ask what happened. He said he had no comment.

