Royce Lewis leaves Minnesota Twins' 1st game of season with injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Minnesota Twins' young season is already off to a worrying start as star hitter Royce Lewis left Thursday's opener with an injury.

Lewis pulled up after rounding second in the third inning and was removed from the game. The severity of his injury is unknown.

Lewis homered in his first plate appearance of the day, picking up right where he left off after a strong postseason run last year. He hit four home runs across two series, including two homers in his first ever playoff game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 28: Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning of an MLB Opening Day game between the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals Mar 28, 2024 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 24-year-old Lewis was slated to start at third base for the Twins this season. He was the first overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft.

Thursday's game is the first of a three-game series with the Royals. The Twins will then head to Milwaukee for two games against the Brewers before coming back to Minneapolis for their home opener on April 4.