Royce Lewis homers, doubles to lead Twins over Angels 5-3

Royce Lewis hit a two-run homer and sparked the go-ahead rally with a seventh-inning double Saturday as the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3.

Joe Ryan allowed two runs and six hits over six innings in his final start before heading to Philadelphia for Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Newly acquired reliever Tommy Nance (2-2) allowed Nolan Schanuel's seventh-inning single that tied the score 3-3.

Lewis and Victor Caratini led off the bottom half with back-to-back doubles off Mitch Ferris (0-1) and Alan Roden had an RBI single.

Woosuk Go, another recent addition to the Twins' struggling bullpen, pitched a a one-hit eighth, and Yoendrys Gómez stranded the tying run on first for his 10th save. Plate umpire Chris Segal called a game-ending third strike on Vaughn Grissom, who overturned the decision in an ABS appeal. Grissom then swung past a sweeper.

Zach Neto singled twice, stole a base and scored two runs for the Angels, who went 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position. Mike Trout, Wade Meckler and Schanuel each had two hits.

Los Angeles starter Ryan Johnson gave up three runs, three hits and three walks in five innings.

Lewis hit a two-run homer into the second deck in left center to start the scoring in the second inning. Luke Keaschall's sacrifice fly drove in Caratini later in the inning.

Jorge Soler hit a two-run double in the third.

Minnesota RHP Taj Bradley (8-3, 3.67 ERA) will face Angels RHP José Soriano (8-5, 3.40) in Sunday's series finale.