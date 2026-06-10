Royalton's Treasure City attracts customers from across the country with its unique gift selection

If you drive through the town of Royalton, Minnesota, you can't miss the giant pirate on the side of the road. For more than 60 years, he and the store next to him have been a roadside attraction.

"And kids, the reaction when they walk in for the first time is awesome," Jennifer Janski with Treasure City said.

While the store's look hasn't changed too much over the decades, the loot has. There are thousands of different novelties, knick-knacks and souvenirs here. Janski orders a mix of new and old through catalogs. Fish-flops are a top seller.

"We have crappies, we have bass. They leave prints in the sand," said Janski.

The further into the shop you stroll, the stranger it gets. Gator heads are prominently displayed.

"They sell fast. We have to order new ones all the time," said Janski.

Their clientele isn't just vacationing Minnesotans.

"They come from all over. All over. All 50 states," said Janski. "We even get customers from other countries.

Paul Janey grew up in St. Cloud but now lives in Colorado. He visited with his parents back then. Now he's back with his own family.

"I always wanted to stop here every time we drove past," said Janey. "Had to beg every single time."

Since the store opened in 1963, there's always been a pirate outside Treasure City. And at one point, he even had his own pirate ship out here.

Though nobody's quite sure how the buccaneer came to be or what his name is.

"I see people stopping or coming and asking if we will take a picture of them by the pirate," said Gwen Berg with Treasure City.

"He gets a facelift every now and then, but he's been out there a long time," said Janski.

It's like Royalton's version of Wall Drug, a store that evolved from a roadside attraction to a destination.

"It's fun for me. I like it," said Janski. "There's just something for everyone. Quite literally. If you didn't find it, you didn't look hard enough."

Treasure City is open year-round, but business really picks up on Memorial Day weekend and they stay busy through the summer months.