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Police concerned for well-being of missing Roseville girl, 17, last seen on Saturday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Police in the northern Twin Cities metro are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered 17-year-old girl.

The Roseville Police Department says Toni Dawkins was last seen Saturday on the 2000 block of Simpson Street. Police say there is concern for Dawkins' well-being.

Dawkins is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She had last been seen wearing a gray sweater and gray pants.

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Toni Dawkins Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information on Dawkins' whereabouts is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department via Ramsey County Dispatch at 651-767-0640 or call 911.

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