Police concerned for well-being of missing Roseville girl, 17, last seen on Saturday

Police in the northern Twin Cities metro are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered 17-year-old girl.

The Roseville Police Department says Toni Dawkins was last seen Saturday on the 2000 block of Simpson Street. Police say there is concern for Dawkins' well-being.

Dawkins is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She had last been seen wearing a gray sweater and gray pants.

Toni Dawkins Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information on Dawkins' whereabouts is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department via Ramsey County Dispatch at 651-767-0640 or call 911.