Rollercoaster riders trapped upside down for hours in Wisconsin
CRANDON, Wis. – Thrill seekers got more than they bargained for at a northwestern Wisconsin festival this weekend.
Eight riders got stuck upside down on a rollercoaster in Crandon, north of Wausau. Seven of those riders were kids.
They were stuck there for three hours as crews worked to get them down safely. There were no reported injuries.
Investigators don't know why the coaster got stuck.
