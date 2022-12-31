Watch CBS News
Rochester woman dies after losing control of car, crashing into median

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Rochester woman died on Friday evening in St. Paul after losing control of her car on the interstate.

The State Patrol said Qushawna Pugh, 31, was traveling south on Interstate 34 East at Interstate 94,when she made a sudden lane change and lost control of her car. The car collided with a median wall.

Pugh was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

December 31, 2022

