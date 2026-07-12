Minneapolis gang member sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for selling fentanyl

A judge sentenced a man to 10.5 years in prison in connection with a federal crackdown involving dozens of members of a major gang in Minneapolis.

Robert Lesure was convicted of racketeer influenced corrupt organization (RICO) conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Court documents say Lesure was a prolific drug trafficker for the Highs street gang, selling fentanyl at the intersection of Broadway and Lyndale in north Minneapolis.

Prosecutors allege the Highs have "long wreaked havoc" on Minneapolis' north side, selling deadly drugs and "enforcing its territory" through violence, kidnapping and murder, including the deaths of innocent civilians.

Forty members of the Highs gang were charged in the crackdown, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Lesure is the 38th defendant to be convicted.