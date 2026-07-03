Rieder Meat Market in Delano closing after more than 110 years of business

After 115 years, a small-town meat market in Minnesota is calling it quits.

On Friday evening, Rieder Meat Market and Lockers in Delano will close their doors for good.

"We just love their product. We love the meat and we love the people," said Ben Carlson, Delano.

Delano is gearing up for one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the state. But as the festivities begin, a part of the city's history will end.

"It's been since 1911, and we've seen everything. Floods coming through here and everything," said Dan Rieder.

Dan Rieder's brother, Bud, owns the store that their grandfather opened the year before the Titanic sank. They've never taken a credit card, just cash or check. But there is an old-school credit board on the wall where customers can throw burgers and steaks on their tab.

"It's not that the business is bad. It's terrific. It's really, really good. But you have no time at all. You are worse than a dairy farmer here," said Dan Rieder.

He said his family has five people trying to do the work of 50, and often working long hours, seven days a week. This is one of their busiest times of the year and closing on Fourth of July weekend means they'll go out with a bang, in their own way.

"For the most part, this town is great. People are great. And the way they showed support at the end. You never knew these people. It was totally awesome," said Dan Rieder.

For customers, it's bittersweet as well. Both for those who have been coming to the market since they were kids and for those who are new to Delano.

"It's just the small town. And you know the Rieder family," said Jan Lemke, a lifelong Delano resident.

"I had to grab a couple steaks and a huge pack of brisket for the Fourth of July, so it's going to be a good weekend," said Julian Nunnally.

Nunally has been a customer since he came to Delano a few years ago.

"When I moved here, I was worried about feeling welcome in a small town, and this is one of the first people that took me in. They recognized me the second time I came," said Nunnally. "It's absolutely heartbreaking, but everyone has a right to retire, so I wish them the best."