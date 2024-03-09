Riders react to the possibility of Lyft and Uber leaving on May 1st

Minnesota residents react to the possibility of Uber and Lyft leaving

MINNEAPOLIS — The clock is ticking for rideshare options right here in Minneapolis.

A recent ordinance passed by the City Council will rise driver wages and has Uber and Lyft claiming they'll stop services May 1st.

The ordinance would guarantee drivers get 80% of any canceled rides and earn no less than $5 per ride.

Saturday, Minneapolis was bustling with crowds from many big events. From college basketball fans to concert goers, it was the place to be.

Outside First Avenue, a long line was forming to see Ricky Montgomery in concert.

Quinn Hay said it was a no brainer ditching her car and catching an Uber to First Avenue.

"It's just convenient especially driving in the city," Hay said.

In fact, many people including Ijahnae Cross turned to Uber and Lyft for a fun night out.

"I use it every day, twice a day," Cross said.

The threat of Uber and Lyft skipping town May 1st, leaves Cross and many others behind.

"As a blind person, not being able to get my license Uber and Lyft have given me independence to really go out and explore the world on my own," Cross said.

Her independence is now in the balance as a resolution is up in the air.

Mayor Frey vetoed the ordinance, but the council has the power to override that veto.

Lyft urged drivers to sign a petition opposing the ordinance, saying the new proposal would nearly double prices for rides in the city.

For Cross, each ride is her connection to the world.