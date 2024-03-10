Day two draws in big crowds for the Women's Big 10 Tournament

Iowa advances to the next round in the Women’s Big 10

MINNEAPOLIS — Another packed house for Women's Basketball Big 10 Tournament on Saturday at the Target Center.

In a semi-finals battle, the Iowa Hawkeyes took on the Michigan Wolverines, with Iowa advancing after a 95-68 win.

Hawkeye fans covered nearly every inch of the arena in Black and Gold. Jason Wolf got extra creative with his spirited getup in a black and gold pharaoh costume.

"I actually used to be, fun fact, Herky the Hawkeye. Can you believe it? That's where I get the spirit," said Wolf.

Among the Iowa fans, were some 8th graders from the Chaska Middle School basketball team, who showed up to watch their idol, Caitlin Clark.

"I just think she works really hard to do what she does and that's inspiring," said Ruby Geuther, a Chaska native and Iowa basketball fan.

I think it's cool that she came from a smaller high school, and we go to a smaller school right now too, so it's fun that she came from something smaller and became this big," said Nora Boll, a Chaska native and Iowa basketball fan.

Despite a majority showing up for Caitlin Clark, there was one Minnesota in the crowd who was rooting against her.

"I've always liked watching her, and I've always looked up to her, but I obviously have to root, and want to root, for Michigan. I'll be going there next year," said Olivia Olson, a senior basketball star at Benilde-St Margaret's, committed to playing at Michigan.

Olson watched her future teammates on Saturday with her dad, outnumbered by Iowa fans.

She hopes a crowd this big doesn't go away when Clark graduates this spring.

"It's crazy how much more support women's basketball has gotten, and I hope it continues to keep growing," said Olson.

Olson is having a successful final season with the Red Knights, and hopes to pick up some tips from these college players to end her high school career on a high note.

"We head to the [AAA Basketball] State Tournament next week and I'm excited. I'm learning from all these players right now, and so I'm just kind of soaking it all in," said Olson.

Iowa will battle Nebraska in the Big 10 championship on Sunday at 11 a.m.