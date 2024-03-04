Lyft says it will stop operating in Minneapolis on April 1 if ordinance passes, urges drivers and riders to sign petition

MINNEAPOLIS — The rideshare company Lyft says it will be forced to stop operating in Minneapolis on April 1 if a minimum wage ordinance passes.

The company sent emails to its drivers and users Monday, urging them to sign a petition in opposition to the rideshare ordinance going through the Minneapolis City Council.

According to the company, the ordinance would nearly double prices for rides in the city.

"More expensive rideshare prices could impact ride volume, meaning that drivers would end up earning less - even with higher pay rates," the email said.

Last week, a Minneapolis City Council committee advanced a proposal that would guarantee minimum pay for rideshare drivers — a revived effort after Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed a similar measure last summer.

Under the plan, drivers would be paid $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute while transporting passengers and would make no less than $5 per ride. They would also keep 80% of fees for any canceled requests for service.

The proposal mirrors language that Frey vetoed last summer, but without rules about when drivers are "deactivated" or kicked off the platform because of policy violations or criminal convictions. The new ordinance would take effect April 1 if it receives the full council's approval.

Dozens of drivers packed a meeting of the Business, Housing & Zoning Committee on Tuesday, telling council members how they struggle to make ends meet as gas prices and inflation have increased in recent years. Some shared screenshots of their take-home pay showing they make less than half the cost of a ride billed to customers.

Representatives for Uber and Lyft in statements to WCCO warned the companies would cease operations in Minneapolis if the ordinance passes and it could threaten services in the entire state.

Gov. Tim Walz also vetoed a push by the state legislature for statewide pay minimums. Uber at the time said the legislation would increase costs to customers by 30%.

NOTE: The video is from Feb. 27.