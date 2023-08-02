"We're constantly re-traumatized": North Minneapolis community reacts to the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II

North Minneapolis community reacts to the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II

MINNEAPOLIS – There was nothing but joy inside City View School in north Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

Kids from all over the metro come to Freedom School, a program at City View, all summer long. For them, it's time to express their creativity and build relationships

"It's been an amazing space just to see kids smile," said Freedom School teacher Kaivon Petty.

He's the adult many kids turn to when their joy has been dimmed by another tragedy in their community, like the death of Ricky Cobb II, who was shot and killed by a state trooper on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis earlier this week.

"[I've] actually been through it, I'm kind of a little comfortable with communicating with them so they can understand it 10 times more than just seeing it from a [body-worn camera] video," said Petty.

Petty says he has experienced police brutality himself, and it took him a while to figure out how to deal with it.

"It took me a second to bounce back, but throughout that time, it was either sports or helping others that kept me pushing and kept me going with a smile on my face," said Petty.

These kids help Petty heal, but healing is hard, when there isn't time to do it.

"We have a thing everyone's talking about now called 'mental health.' We will never, ever be able to conquer our mental health if we're constantly re-traumatized," said Jackie Starr, another staff member at the Freedom School.

Starr makes sure these kids always feel loved.

"The thing I do is what I've always done, is they come in in the morning, I got a hug for you, and we don't have to talk about anything else," said Starr.

Three troopers are on leave while the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation examines the case. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty will consider potential charges.

In a statement, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, a group that represents law enforcement, asked "everyone, including elected officials, to let the investigation and legal process continue without interruption or influence."