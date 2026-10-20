Man sentenced for killing cousin during fight in Bloomington driveway

A 19-year-old Richfield, Minnesota, man learned his prison sentence for fatally shooting his cousin during an argument last year.

According to court records, Exon Alfonzo Sanchez Garzon was sentenced to over 21 years in prison, with credit for a year and several months already served. He was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened on June 22, 2025, at a house on the 200 block of West 92nd Street in Bloomington. Responding officers found a man who had been shot multiple times lying near the driveway of the house, charges say. He died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that an argument led to the shooting. At one point during the fight, Garzon is seen on surveillance video grabbing a pistol from his cross-body bag and shooting it around three times at the victim.

Charges say he then took a step back, pointed the gun at the victim and shot around five more times. Garzon then fled the scene. He was found and arrested later that same day.

Garzon's girlfriend was with him when he was taken into custody. She told police that she picked up Garzon in Minneapolis and that "he was crying and said he killed his cousin," according to charges.