Richfield apartment fire displaces as many as 10 residents

RICHFIELD, Minn. — As many as 10 people are without a home after a fire broke out at a Richfield apartment building early Sunday morning.

Richfield Fire Chief Mike Dobesh says the department got the call around 5 a.m. for a fire at an apartment complex located near East 77th Street and Bloomington Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire in one of the units extending up into an attic.

The fire department says at least two apartments were heavily damaged by the fire and another four units are likely to be displaced too.

The Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, St. Louis Park and Eagan assisted in the efforts to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.