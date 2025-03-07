Richfield named finalist for America's Strongest Town contest

The Urban Hometown might have to plan for a new nickname — America's strongest.

Richfield, Minnesota, is one of 16 finalists for the Strongest Town contest, which puts cities from across North America up against one another in a head-to-head competition, with a winner crowned based on success in transportation, housing and city spending.

The contest, in its 10th year, also features cities like Sacramento, California, and Bend, Oregon. Richfield is the only Minnesota city to make this year's cut.

"It's pretty exciting for us," said City Councilmember Sean Hayford-Oleary. "A lot of the stuff we're being recognized for — stuff other cities are being recognized for is stuff I think is really important to the community, and stuff that we're making a lot of progress on."

Hayford-Oleary says Richfield submitted itself for the competition with an emphasis on its "safe streets" initiative, also emphasizing improvements in the city's walkability and bike access.

"[This contest is] not about obscure ideas, like mixed use development. It's about building things that people love — and love to be in. We want to create more main streets — not just strip malls and things people want to be in," Hayford-Oleary said.

Voting for the competition starts Monday and lasts until the following Thursday. The voting competition for the 16 cities is structured in a single-elimination bracket, with Richfield taking on Marion, Ohio in the first round of voting.

You can place a vote online.