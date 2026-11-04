Part of plane flown by ace pilot Richard Bong returns to Wisconsin museum

Historians will tell you that Richard Bong was America's greatest combat pilot during World War II.

"If you look at all the exhibits, behind them is a local person, a local veteran's story for the most part," said John Gidley, executive director of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Museum in Superior, Wisconsin.

The museum honors American heroes throughout history. From World War II to the Korean War to Vietnam. But at the center of it all is the man the museum is named after.

He has the record of 40 victories. He's the only one who has ever reached that level," said Gidley.

Bong shot down his first Japanese plane in December 1942 and his last one in December 1944.

And the young pilot from Poplar, Wisconsin did it all with his wife Marge's face on the side of his P-38 fighter planes. That picture, plus Bong's success in the air, caught the attention of an entire nation. A love story in the middle of a war.

"Today they would say the story went viral. It became big news. It made Marge and Bong famous," said Gidley. "It's probably the best story out of World War II that they didn't make a movie out of."

After his 40th aerial victory, the Air Force commander took Bong out of the war for fear he would be targeted by the enemy. At just 24 years old, he received the Medal of Honor and became a military test pilot. But just six months later, Bong tragically died in a plane crash in California.

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"It's our goal to make sure their story isn't forgotten," said Gidley.

In 2002, thanks to a major fundraising effort by Marge, the Bong Museum opened its doors. And recently they received a long-lost artifact.

"Ultimately, they are going through the rubble and eventually they found the red wingtip," said Tristan Akason, marketing and events coordinator.

During the war, the original Marge plane that Bong flew was being flown by another pilot when it crashed in the jungles of Papua New Guinea. That pilot survived, but the plane was lost. That was, at least, until a "Mission Marge" expedition found her wingtip.

"We sat on the information for two years and then brought it back just this summer," said Akason.

And it's here to stay. As are the memories of so many other American soldiers.

"Basically, our mission is to honor veterans and show them the respect and gratitude we have for what they've sacrificed and what they've done for us," said Gidley.

The Bong Veterans Museum is located on Harbor View Parkway in Superior. They're open year-round and their busiest days are Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the 4th of July.