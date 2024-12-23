Reworking Resolutions: Nutrition and healthy eating

Looking to eat healthier in the new year? Here are some tips.

MINNEAPOLIS — During the final week of 2024, many are making plans to take on the most common new year's resolution: nutrition and healthy eating.

Crystalin Montgomery, a naturopathic doctor with Minneapolis Integrative Medicine Center, says three key additions to a weekly diet can help improve overall health:

Vegetables. Montgomery says any type of vegetable will provide ample amounts of fiber, which is needed for heart health.

Protein. Whether it's starting off the day with eggs or turkey sausage, the protein will stabilize blood sugar throughout the morning.

Healthy fats. Walnuts, avocados, vegetables or crackers will help provide energy throughout the day.

Montgomery also recommends cutting three parts of a diet:

Excessive alcohol.

Refined sugars.

Ultra-processed foods.

Alan Bergo, an award-winning chef and author, is challenging people to use local, seasonal and whole foods instead of white rice or processed noodles.

"One of the ingredients Minnesota is known for is wild rice," Bergo said. "This is the good stuff. It's actually sold at gas stations around Duluth and up the North Shore."

Other good habits include slowing down when eating, moving around after a meal, glucose monitoring and talking to a doctor for anything more than taking a multivitamin.

