Review says Minneapolis did not properly use National Incident Management System during 2020 unrest

MINNEAPOLIS -- It has been nearly three years since the world watched as mass protest, looting, arson and riots consumed Minneapolis after the killing of George Floyd.

Two people died and millions of dollars in property was destroyed.

Mayor Jacob Frey says an after-action review points to missteps made by city officials.

"Minneapolis -- this is about learning from our mistakes. This is about making sure that we are prepared when an emergency strikes," Frey said.

The after-action review gave 27 recommendations. Of those, 17 have been completed and the remaining 10 are in progress.

"Overall the predominant theme of the after-action report is that the cities did not properly and fully use the necessary National Incident Management Systems," Frey said.

As a result, every city employee has been taking courses in emergency preparedness.

"We determined that the most effective way of addressing that would be to simply re-train, re-exercise and re-initiate that entire system, and that's what we've done," Director of Emergency Management Department, Barret Lane, said.

City officials say the new structure of government in the city is helping with preparedness. They credit the creation of the Office of Community Safety, bringing 911, police, fire and Emergency Management and Neighborhood Safety all under one umbrella as the catalyst.

"The City of Minneapolis must have these five departments functioning efficiently and effectively daily to ensure the safety of our residents in the preparation and execution of crisis situations," Community Safety Commissioner, Cedric Alexander, said.

Mayor Frey says because of the city's progress he believes next time something goes down in the city of Minneapolis, it will be prepared.

He says Minneapolis is not bulletproof -- it can still be 100% prepared and still be overwhelmed.